Frank J. Schwitter Sells 600 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total transaction of $83,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of HEI stock opened at $172.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.59, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.49 and its 200 day moving average is $159.22. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $126.95 and a 12 month high of $177.55.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $620.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.63 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 13.89%. HEICO’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.72%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HEI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

Institutional Trading of HEICO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in HEICO by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HEICO by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,434,000 after acquiring an additional 40,452 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter worth $686,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter worth $845,000. Institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.