WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the January 31st total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 92,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 46,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 919,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,633,000 after buying an additional 138,749 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of DGRE stock opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $81.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.76.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

