Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 7,115 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 102% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,524 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Argus lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $85.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

