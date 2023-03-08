Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the January 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Dolphin Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLPN opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.47. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

Institutional Trading of Dolphin Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 11,078 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc engages in the provision of entertainment marketing and content development. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment Publicity and Marketing, and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment consists of 42West, The Door, Viewpoint, and Shore Fire Media.

