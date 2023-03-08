First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Short Interest Down 7.7% in February

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,500 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the January 31st total of 190,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of FMBH stock opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $30.38 and a fifty-two week high of $41.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.37. The company has a market capitalization of $622.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.84.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.97 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.11%. Analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.48%.

In other First Mid Bancshares news, CEO Bradley L. Beesley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $32,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,223.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 44.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 311.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the third quarter worth $116,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 402.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 16.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on First Mid Bancshares from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

