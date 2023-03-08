eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,010,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the January 31st total of 15,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of eBay

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of eBay by 21.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of eBay by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,952 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 6.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Down 1.7 %

eBay stock opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. eBay has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $60.38.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. eBay’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.