Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Short Interest Update

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the January 31st total of 2,910,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 195,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.8 days.

Immatics Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ IMTX opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. Immatics has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $622.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immatics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 230.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immatics during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immatics during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

