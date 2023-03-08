Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GOL)

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 10,722 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 598% compared to the average daily volume of 1,536 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 442.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 535.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 179.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE GOL opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $7.94.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

