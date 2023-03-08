Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Short Interest Update

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,410,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the January 31st total of 43,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on INO. StockNews.com raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Maxim Group cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $628,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Finally, Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of INO opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,726.74% and a negative return on equity of 98.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline includes VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

