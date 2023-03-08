Short Interest in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Drops By 7.7%

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the January 31st total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greene County Bancorp

In related news, Director Tejraj S. Hada acquired 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,168.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,540 shares in the company, valued at $84,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Greene County Bancorp news, Director Jay P. Cahalan bought 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.48 per share, for a total transaction of $41,004.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,645.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tejraj S. Hada bought 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,168.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,540 shares in the company, valued at $84,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,572 shares of company stock worth $114,522. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after acquiring an additional 17,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 23,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,297,000. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greene County Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ GCBC opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.29. Greene County Bancorp has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $79.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average is $29.92.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.82 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.35%.

Greene County Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.77%.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

