Short Interest in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Decreases By 7.7%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,630,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the January 31st total of 9,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Himax Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

Himax Technologies stock opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $262.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Himax Technologies

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIMX. TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $7,881,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 42.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,599,000 after buying an additional 1,203,057 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 268.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after buying an additional 754,583 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 52.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,180,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,555,000 after buying an additional 748,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 287.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 832,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 617,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.



