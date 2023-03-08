Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in California Resources by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in California Resources by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in California Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in California Resources by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.61. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.53). California Resources had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

Several research firms recently commented on CRC. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

