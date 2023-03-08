Verition Fund Management LLC Has $413,000 Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,759 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 12.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 203,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 20.0% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 26,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 527.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 160,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 134,997 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PacWest Bancorp

In other news, Director C William Hosler bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.48 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director C William Hosler purchased 3,750 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $428,590.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 985,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,826,028.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $46.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PACW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

