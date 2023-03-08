Joseph W. Hauser Sells 2,554 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) SVP Joseph W. Hauser sold 2,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $111,711.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,938.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $990.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1,435.33 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.40. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.67 and a 52-week high of $60.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on KIDS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Institutional Trading of OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A.

