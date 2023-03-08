Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Revelstone Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 515,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $495,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,938,000.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Profile

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, media, and/or technology markets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Irvine, California.

