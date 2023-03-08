Verition Fund Management LLC Has $406,000 Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 13.5% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,796,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,142,000 after buying an additional 1,043,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,293,000 after purchasing an additional 675,496 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 48.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,979,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,727,000 after purchasing an additional 648,173 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.1% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 6,706,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,764,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 22.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,287,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,743,000 after buying an additional 422,595 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LBTYK opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average of $19.99.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

