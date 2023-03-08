Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Stake Lessened by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,059 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the third quarter valued at $165,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

In related news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 15,995 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $355,248.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 28,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at $628,920.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 12,562 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $278,876.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at $525,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,302. Corporate insiders own 84.67% of the company's stock.

EDR opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $31.32.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

