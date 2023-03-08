J Mariner Kemper Sells 1,204 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $106,301.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,913,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,977,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 31st, J Mariner Kemper sold 4,956 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $441,678.72.

On Friday, January 27th, J Mariner Kemper sold 1,358 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $119,096.60.

UMB Financial Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $85.81 on Wednesday. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $76.97 and a 1 year high of $102.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in UMB Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in UMB Financial by 7.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in UMB Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,084,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UMB Financial by 608.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $875,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

