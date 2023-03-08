Matthew J. Zimpfer Sells 3,308 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,308 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $85,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,673,513.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CNO opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $26.35.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $973.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.10 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNO shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 36,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 96,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $329,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,987,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,723,000 after buying an additional 41,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 288.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 444,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,041,000 after buying an additional 330,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

