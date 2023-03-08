Albert P. Behler Acquires 20,000 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Stock

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 20,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,304.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Paramount Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.21. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -193.75%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 54,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

