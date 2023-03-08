Insider Selling: Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) CEO Sells 90,396 Shares of Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) CEO Peter Platzer sold 90,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $92,203.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,887,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,105,034.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Peter Platzer sold 77,977 shares of Spire Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $79,536.54.

SPIR opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $137.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.42. Spire Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price target on Spire Global to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPIR. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 22,882 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 47,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 570.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 116,521 shares during the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

