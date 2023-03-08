SelfWealth Limited (ASX:SWF) Insider Buys A$101,159.23 in Stock

SelfWealth Limited (ASX:SWF – Get Rating) insider Emanuel Datt purchased 532,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$101,159.23 ($67,892.10).

Emanuel Datt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 28th, Emanuel Datt purchased 202,820 shares of SelfWealth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,535.80 ($25,862.95).

On Thursday, March 2nd, Emanuel Datt purchased 12,867 shares of SelfWealth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,444.73 ($1,640.76).

SelfWealth Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.68.

About SelfWealth

SelfWealth Limited provides online share trading services in Australia, the United States, and Hong Kong. It also supports retail investor community. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Surrey Hills, Australia.

