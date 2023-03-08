Insider Selling: Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Major Shareholder Sells 7,526 Shares of Stock

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 7,526 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $84,215.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,067.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sculptor Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE SCU opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $621.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.72.

Sculptor Capital Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. This is an increase from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -1.75%.

Institutional Trading of Sculptor Capital Management

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 100,873 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of asset management services and investment products across Multi-Strategy, Credit, and Real Estate. It serves clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products, as well as sponsoring a special purpose acquisition vehicle.

