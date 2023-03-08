Verition Fund Management LLC Trims Position in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,952 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $598,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 25,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,663,000 after buying an additional 610,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 75,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter.

OUT stock opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79. Outfront Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.72.

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.37 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Outfront Media’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 148.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Outfront Media has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

