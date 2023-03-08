Analyzing CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) and CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.8% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Playtika shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Playtika alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Playtika has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playtika 10.53% -101.86% 9.50% CSG Systems International 4.04% 24.39% 6.99%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Playtika and CSG Systems International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Playtika and CSG Systems International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playtika 0 9 2 0 2.18 CSG Systems International 0 0 3 0 3.00

Playtika currently has a consensus price target of $15.65, suggesting a potential upside of 62.05%. CSG Systems International has a consensus price target of $74.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.77%. Given Playtika’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Playtika is more favorable than CSG Systems International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Playtika and CSG Systems International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playtika $2.62 billion 1.35 $275.30 million $0.70 13.80 CSG Systems International $1.09 billion 1.59 $44.06 million $1.42 38.96

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than CSG Systems International. Playtika is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSG Systems International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats Playtika on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Playtika

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. Playtika Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding Uk Ii Limited.

About CSG Systems International

(Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc. engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.