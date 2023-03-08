Reviewing Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) & AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE)

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) and Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.9% of AudioEye shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Skillsoft shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of AudioEye shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Skillsoft shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get AudioEye alerts:

Risk and Volatility

AudioEye has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillsoft has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AudioEye 0 0 1 0 3.00 Skillsoft 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AudioEye and Skillsoft, as reported by MarketBeat.

AudioEye presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.83%. Skillsoft has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 222.58%. Given Skillsoft’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Skillsoft is more favorable than AudioEye.

Profitability

This table compares AudioEye and Skillsoft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AudioEye -47.11% -94.43% -47.66% Skillsoft -108.77% -5.96% -2.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AudioEye and Skillsoft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AudioEye $24.50 million 3.04 -$14.21 million ($1.19) -5.44 Skillsoft $567.39 million 0.54 -$96.07 million ($4.04) -0.46

AudioEye has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Skillsoft. AudioEye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skillsoft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Skillsoft beats AudioEye on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AudioEye

(Get Rating)

AudioEye, Inc. engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device. The company was founded by Nathaniel T. Bradley, Sean D. Bradley, David J. Ide, and James G. Crawford on May 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

About Skillsoft

(Get Rating)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets. In addition, it provides various platform capabilities, such as open platform, custom channels and journeys, administrator-promoted content, and flexible assignments, tracking and in-depth reporting, training groups, and records management. Further, the company offers learning management systems and talent management software. The company is based in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.