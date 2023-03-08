Kory Marchisotto Sells 15,515 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) insider Kory Marchisotto sold 15,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $1,130,112.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,885 shares in the company, valued at $10,480,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 2.2 %

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $73.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $76.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Articles

