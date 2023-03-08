e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Sells $2,226,645.96 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,569 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $2,226,645.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,084,962.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

On Thursday, January 5th, Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,207,954.40.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE ELF opened at $73.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.71, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $76.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.50 and its 200-day moving average is $51.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELF. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.