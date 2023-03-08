Richard Fruehauf Sells 37,500 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Stock

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $1,176,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

United States Steel Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:X opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. United States Steel had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on X shares. Bank of America started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Featured Articles

