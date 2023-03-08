Richard Fruehauf Sells 37,500 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Stock

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $1,176,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
United States Steel Trading Down 3.4 %
NYSE:X opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.20.
United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. United States Steel had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
United States Steel Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on X shares. Bank of America started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.
United States Steel Company Profile
United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.
Featured Articles
