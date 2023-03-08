Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) COO Sells $1,374,209.55 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) COO Parth Mehrotra sold 48,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $1,374,209.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,034.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Parth Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

On Tuesday, February 28th, Parth Mehrotra sold 53,560 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $1,506,642.80.

Privia Health Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PRVA opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -258.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.52. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $44.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Privia Health Group by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Privia Health Group by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,231,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,967,000 after buying an additional 431,706 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,056,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRVA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.93.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.