Gregory C. Pitts Sells 12,903 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 12,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total value of $2,409,119.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Primerica Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $180.73 on Wednesday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $195.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.56. Primerica had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $686.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $375.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Primerica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 112,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 23,716 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Primerica by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Primerica by 220.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,255,000 after buying an additional 29,272 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair lowered Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Stories

