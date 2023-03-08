Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $377,000 in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Casella Waste Systems news, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $37,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $37,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $1,220,612.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,511,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,153 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $77.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.15. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.33, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.15 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.89%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CWST. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Featured Articles

