Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Baidu by 123.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 180.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.06.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $142.64 on Wednesday. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $160.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Baidu declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

