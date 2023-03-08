Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,279 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 124.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 358.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 1,556.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

Plug Power Stock Down 2.0 %

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93.

(Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.