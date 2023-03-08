Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $362,000 Investment in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 121,930 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Iteris at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 98,055 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iteris by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,002,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 73,908 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iteris by 18.8% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 3,281,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after buying an additional 520,380 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 3,095,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 695,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Iteris by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 178,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Iteris alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITI shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their target price on shares of Iteris from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Iteris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Iteris from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Iteris Stock Performance

About Iteris

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $200.82 million, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32. Iteris, Inc. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.85.

(Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.