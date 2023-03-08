Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 7,915 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,915 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 86.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 34.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Power Integrations by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on POWI. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $82.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.84. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.16 and a 52-week high of $98.92.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 26.24%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 11,750 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $984,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,324 shares in the company, valued at $50,612,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $491,851.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 11,750 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $984,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,612,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,059 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Steven J.

