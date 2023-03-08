Best Buy Co., Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Best Buy in a report issued on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski expects that the technology retailer will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.44 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

Shares of BBY opened at $82.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $105.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 29.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Best Buy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.