FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Dollar Tree, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Dollar Tree in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.80. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $6.59 per share.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. OTR Global upgraded Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.88.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $142.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.72 and its 200-day moving average is $146.82. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $124.76 and a 1-year high of $177.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,910 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,045,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 267.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,482 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after buying an additional 747,162 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

