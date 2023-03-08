Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Short Interest Update

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the January 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $765,912.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,158,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth $1,736,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,554 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $127.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $112.67 and a 1 year high of $160.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.