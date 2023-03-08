The Edinburgh Investment Trust (LON:EDIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $687.28

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 687.28 ($8.26) and last traded at GBX 685.26 ($8.24), with a volume of 21418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 686 ($8.25).

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 667.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 623.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,163.84 and a beta of 0.88.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. The Edinburgh Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -4,406.78%.

Insider Transactions at The Edinburgh Investment Trust

About The Edinburgh Investment Trust

In related news, insider Elisabeth Stheeman bought 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 678 ($8.15) per share, for a total transaction of £20,001 ($24,051.23). Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

