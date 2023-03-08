Conduit (LON:CRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $513.00

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 513 ($6.17) and last traded at GBX 505 ($6.07), with a volume of 6139 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 503 ($6.05).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.09) target price on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Conduit from GBX 375 ($4.51) to GBX 400 ($4.81) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Conduit Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 451.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 387.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £840.49 million, a PE ratio of -1,102.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Conduit Announces Dividend

Conduit Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6,521.74%.

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

