abrdn (LON:ABDN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $233.10

Shares of abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 233.10 ($2.80) and last traded at GBX 232.90 ($2.80), with a volume of 474220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232.10 ($2.79).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABDN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 130 ($1.56) to GBX 170 ($2.04) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. HSBC lowered abrdn to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.10) to GBX 185 ($2.22) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of GBX 175 ($2.10).

The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. The company has a market cap of £4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -861.11, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 208.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 180.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. abrdn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5,555.56%.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

