abrdn (LON:ABDN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $233.10

Shares of abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 233.10 ($2.80) and last traded at GBX 232.90 ($2.80), with a volume of 474220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232.10 ($2.79).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABDN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 130 ($1.56) to GBX 170 ($2.04) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. HSBC lowered abrdn to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.10) to GBX 185 ($2.22) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of GBX 175 ($2.10).
abrdn Trading Down 1.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. The company has a market cap of £4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -861.11, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 208.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 180.82.
abrdn Announces Dividend
About abrdn
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
See Also
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.