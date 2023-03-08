AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $362.20

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 362.20 ($4.36) and last traded at GBX 359.40 ($4.32), with a volume of 4165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 359.30 ($4.32).

AIB Group Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 338.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 277.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,395.77 and a beta of 1.83.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

