CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.90

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.90 and last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 2000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CIR shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.
CIRCOR International Trading Down 0.5 %
The company has a market cap of $573.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CIRCOR International
About CIRCOR International
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.