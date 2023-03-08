CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.90

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.90 and last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 2000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CIR shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

CIRCOR International Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $573.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CIRCOR International

About CIRCOR International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,063,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,301,000 after purchasing an additional 58,404 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 12.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 452,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter worth $703,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

Further Reading

