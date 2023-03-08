CVS Health Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 45,465 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 57% compared to the typical daily volume of 28,941 call options.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $80.24 and a 12-month high of $109.69. The stock has a market cap of $103.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.