Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the January 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 775,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AON

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AON by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 13.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of AON by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AON by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

AON Trading Down 1.2 %

AON opened at $301.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $311.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.62. The company has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. AON has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that AON will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AON’s payout ratio is 18.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.80.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

