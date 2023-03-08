Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the January 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 792,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Autoliv Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:ALV opened at $94.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.08. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Autoliv will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Autoliv from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Nordea Equity Research cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays began coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In other news, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $38,165.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at $436,993.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $38,165.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at $436,993.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $36,847.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $383,505.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,360 shares of company stock worth $123,008 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 51.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 16.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter worth about $122,000. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

Featured Articles

