Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Chairman Sells $327,681.92 in Stock

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $327,681.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 996,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,326,753.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dorman Products Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $84.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.69. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $119.04.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.65 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 103,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,919,000 after acquiring an additional 136,197 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DORM. Stephens boosted their price objective on Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barrington Research upped their target price on Dorman Products from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products include power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 16, 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Further Reading

