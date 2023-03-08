Investors Purchase Large Volume of Hershey Call Options (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 2,519 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 40% compared to the average daily volume of 1,796 call options.

Hershey Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HSY stock opened at $238.35 on Wednesday. Hershey has a 12-month low of $201.42 and a 12-month high of $244.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.92 and its 200 day moving average is $229.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,478.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,126 shares of company stock worth $8,476,159 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,490,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

