Michael David Jones Sells 1,500 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.67, for a total value of $344,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,242.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 0.8 %

GPI stock opened at $225.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.63. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.16 and a fifty-two week high of $242.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.48.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 3.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Group 1 Automotive

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Featured Articles

